The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Beach averaged 9.3 fewer points per game last year (62.1) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (71.4).
  • When Long Beach State gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 21-6.
  • Last year, the Lancers put up 16.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Beach gave up (57.4).
  • Cal Baptist went 17-11 last season when scoring more than 57.4 points.
  • The Lancers made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.9 percentage points lower than the Beach allowed to their opponents (53.2%).
  • The Beach's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers gave up to their opponents (42.3%).

Cal Baptist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCSD W 64-50 LionTree Arena
11/10/2023 @ San Diego State W 76-68 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/15/2023 Long Beach State - CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 UTEP - CBU Events Center
11/22/2023 Portland - CBU Events Center

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Biola W 82-62 Walter Pyramid
11/12/2023 Nevada W 79-57 Walter Pyramid
11/15/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
11/27/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

