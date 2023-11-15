The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Beach averaged 9.3 fewer points per game last year (62.1) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (71.4).

When Long Beach State gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 21-6.

Last year, the Lancers put up 16.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Beach gave up (57.4).

Cal Baptist went 17-11 last season when scoring more than 57.4 points.

The Lancers made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.9 percentage points lower than the Beach allowed to their opponents (53.2%).

The Beach's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers gave up to their opponents (42.3%).

Cal Baptist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ UCSD W 64-50 LionTree Arena 11/10/2023 @ San Diego State W 76-68 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/15/2023 Long Beach State - CBU Events Center 11/18/2023 UTEP - CBU Events Center 11/22/2023 Portland - CBU Events Center

Long Beach State Schedule