How to Watch the Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Beach averaged 9.3 fewer points per game last year (62.1) than the Lancers gave up to opponents (71.4).
- When Long Beach State gave up fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 21-6.
- Last year, the Lancers put up 16.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Beach gave up (57.4).
- Cal Baptist went 17-11 last season when scoring more than 57.4 points.
- The Lancers made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.9 percentage points lower than the Beach allowed to their opponents (53.2%).
- The Beach's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Lancers gave up to their opponents (42.3%).
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCSD
|W 64-50
|LionTree Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ San Diego State
|W 76-68
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/15/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|UTEP
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Portland
|-
|CBU Events Center
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Biola
|W 82-62
|Walter Pyramid
|11/12/2023
|Nevada
|W 79-57
|Walter Pyramid
|11/15/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
