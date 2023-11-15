Wednesday's contest features the Long Beach State Beach (2-0) and the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) facing off at CBU Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-56 victory for heavily favored Long Beach State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

In their last game on Friday, the Lancers secured a 76-68 victory over San Diego State.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Lancers claimed a 76-68 win against San Diego State. The Beach came out on top in their last outing 79-57 against Nevada on Sunday. Chloe Webb recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Lancers. In the Beach's win, Abby Shoff led the way with 18 points (adding nine rebounds and two assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 77, Cal Baptist 56

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Baptist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lancers outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game last season (posting 74.1 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 71.4 per contest, 323rd in college basketball) and had a +95 scoring differential.

Cal Baptist averaged 75.7 points per game last year in conference games, which was 1.6 more points per game than its overall average (74.1).

The Lancers scored 76.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.

Cal Baptist gave up 71.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 fewer points than it allowed away from home (71.1).

Long Beach State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beach outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (240th in college basketball) and gave up 57.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Long Beach State scored more in conference play (63.0 points per game) than overall (62.1).

At home, the Beach scored 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 61.4.

At home, Long Beach State gave up 54.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it allowed away (60.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.