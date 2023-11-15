How to Watch the Bucknell vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bucknell Bison (0-2) take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 65.1 points per game last year were 5.9 more points than the 59.2 the Bison gave up.
- Fairleigh Dickinson went 21-1 last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.
- Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Bison recorded were only 3.7 more points than the Knights gave up (53.2).
- Bucknell went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 53.2 points.
- The Bison shot 41.9% from the field last season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 31.4% the Knights allowed to opponents.
- The Knights shot at a 55.6% clip from the field last season, 17.5 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 94-51
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Temple
|L 77-53
|Liacouras Center
|11/15/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 102-46
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Army
|L 71-63
|Christl Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Rothman Center
