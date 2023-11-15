The Bucknell Bison (0-2) take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bucknell vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 65.1 points per game last year were 5.9 more points than the 59.2 the Bison gave up.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 21-1 last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Bison recorded were only 3.7 more points than the Knights gave up (53.2).

Bucknell went 12-6 last season when scoring more than 53.2 points.

The Bison shot 41.9% from the field last season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 31.4% the Knights allowed to opponents.

The Knights shot at a 55.6% clip from the field last season, 17.5 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of the Bison averaged.

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ Penn State L 94-51 Bryce Jordan Center 11/11/2023 @ Temple L 77-53 Liacouras Center 11/15/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Sojka Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 11/21/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule