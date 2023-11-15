Wednesday's contest features the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-2) and the Bucknell Bison (0-2) matching up at Sojka Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-53 win for heavily favored Fairleigh Dickinson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 15.

The Bison enter this game on the heels of a 77-53 loss to Temple on Saturday.

The Bison dropped their last game 77-53 against Temple on Saturday. The Knights' last game was a 71-63 loss to Army on Sunday. In the Bison's loss, Emma Theodorsson led the way with a team-high 12 points (adding two rebounds and one assist). Teneisia Brown scored 16 points in the Knights' loss, leading the team.

Bucknell vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Bucknell vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 86, Bucknell 53

Top 25 Predictions

Bucknell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison put up 56.9 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest last season (52nd in college basketball). They had a -69 scoring differential and were outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Offensively, Bucknell posted 58.2 points per game last season in conference games. To compare, its season average (56.9 points per game) was 1.3 PPG lower.

The Bison scored 59.4 points per game last season at home, which was 4.6 more points than they averaged on the road (54.8).

Bucknell ceded 58.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.0 in away games.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights' +380 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 65.1 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson scored more in conference play (69.4 points per game) than overall (65.1).

At home, the Knights averaged 67.3 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 65.4.

At home, Fairleigh Dickinson conceded 51.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 56.2.

