The Brown Bears (1-2) battle the Providence Friars (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Brown Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Brown vs. Providence 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Friars' 60.7 points per game last year were 5.4 fewer points than the 66.1 the Bears gave up.

When Providence allowed fewer than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-5.

Last year, the Bears put up 63.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63.0 the Friars gave up.

When Brown put up more than 63.0 points last season, it went 10-3.

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 FGCU L 80-58 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/9/2023 @ Holy Cross L 62-54 Hart Recreation Center 11/12/2023 @ Georgetown W 45-43 McDonough Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Providence - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/17/2023 Rhode Island - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/22/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

Providence Schedule