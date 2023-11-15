Wednesday's contest that pits the Brown Bears (1-2) versus the Providence Friars (2-0) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has a projected final score of 60-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Brown, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 15.

The Bears enter this matchup after a 45-43 victory against Georgetown on Sunday.

The Bears won their last game 45-43 against Georgetown on Sunday. In their last game on Friday, the Friars claimed a 57-47 victory against Vermont. Grace Arnolie put up 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bears. Olivia Olsen put up 14 points, seven rebounds and zero assists for the Friars.

Brown vs. Providence Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Brown vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 60, Providence 54

Top 25 Predictions

Brown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -69 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They put up 63.4 points per game, 214th in college basketball, and gave up 66.1 per outing to rank 231st in college basketball.

Brown's offense was worse in Ivy League matchups last year, posting 61.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.4 PPG.

On offense, the Bears posted 62.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in road games.

At home, Brown allowed 4.0 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (68.1).

Providence Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Friars were outscored by 2.3 points per game last season (scoring 60.7 points per game to rank 262nd in college basketball while giving up 63.0 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball) and had a -73 scoring differential overall.

Providence averaged 2.5 fewer points in Big East games (58.2) than overall (60.7).

At home, the Friars scored 60.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 61.5.

Providence gave up 57.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.

