Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Wednesday's over/under for Embiid is 30.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 31.

He has grabbed 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged seven assists per game, 2.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Embiid's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 30.3 points Tyrese Maxey scores per game are 1.8 more than his over/under on Wednesday (28.5).

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Maxey has picked up 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He has connected on 4.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 20.5-point over/under for Tobias Harris on Wednesday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Harris' assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (2.5).

Harris' two three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -120)

Tatum is averaging 29.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tatum's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Wednesday's over/under (4.5).

Tatum averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -145) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5 points. That is 2.2 fewer than his season average of 24.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Brown has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Brown has hit 3.7 three pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

