How to Watch the Santa Clara vs. CSU Northridge Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-0) play the Santa Clara Broncos (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Leavey Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Santa Clara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Santa Clara vs. CSU Northridge 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Matadors scored 8.3 fewer points per game last year (59.4) than the Broncos allowed their opponents to score (67.7).
- CSU Northridge had a 7-14 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- Last year, the 70.5 points per game the Broncos put up were just 3.2 more points than the Matadors allowed (67.3).
- Santa Clara went 10-9 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
- The Broncos made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.1 percentage points lower than the Matadors allowed to their opponents (52.6%).
- The Matadors shot 29.0% from the field, 15.5% lower than the 44.5% the Broncos' opponents shot last season.
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ San Jose State
|W 55-47
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/8/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-56
|Haas Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Hawaii
|W 62-51
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/21/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Leavey Center
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Utah State
|W 79-64
|Matadome
|11/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 81-72
|Matadome
|11/14/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/18/2023
|Hope International
|-
|Matadome
|11/22/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
