Tuesday's game at Leavey Center has the Santa Clara Broncos (2-1) taking on the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-54 victory as our model heavily favors Santa Clara.

The Broncos took care of business in their most recent matchup 62-51 against Hawaii on Saturday.

The Broncos are coming off of a 62-51 win over Hawaii in their last outing on Saturday. The Matadors are coming off of an 81-72 win over Seattle U in their last outing on Thursday. In the Broncos' win, Tess Heal led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding three rebounds and two assists). Kaitlyn Elsholz scored a team-best 22 points for the Matadors in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Santa Clara vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 78, CSU Northridge 54

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos' +86 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per outing (269th in college basketball).

Offensively, Santa Clara posted 69.8 points per game last year in conference action. To compare, its season average (70.5 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

The Broncos posted 72.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.8 more points than they averaged in away games (68.7).

Santa Clara gave up 66.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.4).

CSU Northridge Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Matadors averaged 59.4 points per game last season (291st in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They had a -252 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.9 points per game.

In Big West play, CSU Northridge scored 59.4 points per game, equal to its overall season average.

The Matadors scored fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than on the road (60.2) last season.

In 2022-23, CSU Northridge allowed 8.5 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (71.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.