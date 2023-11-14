How to Watch the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (1-1) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game
Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Anteaters scored 5.4 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Gaels allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
- UC Irvine went 21-4 last season when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.
- Last year, the Gaels recorded 63.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 53.2 the Anteaters allowed.
- When Saint Mary's (CA) totaled more than 53.2 points last season, it went 12-11.
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 55-52
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|UCSD
|W 61-58
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/19/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/21/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 63-58
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Seattle U
|W 74-43
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/24/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
