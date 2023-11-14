The Saint Mary's Gaels (1-1) face the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters scored 5.4 fewer points per game last year (62.4) than the Gaels allowed their opponents to score (67.8).

UC Irvine went 21-4 last season when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

Last year, the Gaels recorded 63.5 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 53.2 the Anteaters allowed.

When Saint Mary's (CA) totaled more than 53.2 points last season, it went 12-11.

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 55-52 Grand Canyon University Arena 11/12/2023 UCSD W 61-58 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/14/2023 UC Irvine - University Credit Union Pavilion 11/19/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse 11/21/2023 St. Thomas - University Credit Union Pavilion

