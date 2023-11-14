Tuesday's game that pits the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (1-1) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 62-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UC Irvine. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

Last time out, the Gaels won on Sunday 61-58 against UCSD.

Last time out, the Gaels won on Sunday 61-58 against UCSD. The Anteaters are coming off of a 74-43 win against Seattle U in their last game on Saturday. Ali Bamberger totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Gaels. Nevaeh Parkinson totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and zero assists for the Anteaters.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 62, Saint Mary's (CA) 54

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels' -133 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (270th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) put up 63.5 points per game in conference action last season, which was the same as its season average.

When playing at home, the Gaels scored 1.1 fewer points per game (62.1) than on the road last year (63.2).

Saint Mary's (CA) ceded 67.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.6).

UC Irvine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Anteaters had a +295 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They put up 62.4 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball and gave up 53.2 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball.

In conference action, UC Irvine averaged fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (62.4) in 2022-23.

The Anteaters scored 67.6 points per game at home last season, and 58.9 on the road.

At home, UC Irvine gave up 51.2 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 54.3.

