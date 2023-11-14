The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Palestra. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Pennsylvania vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawks' 66.5 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 59.3 the Quakers gave up.

Saint Joseph's (PA) went 17-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.

Last year, the 63.4 points per game the Quakers scored were just 2.9 more points than the Hawks gave up (60.5).

Pennsylvania had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 60.5 points.

The Quakers shot 22.4% from the field last season, 31.9 percentage points lower than the 54.3% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

The Hawks shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Quakers averaged.

Pennsylvania Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Marist W 74-51 Palestra 11/14/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Palestra 11/19/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena 11/22/2023 @ Chapman - Harold Hutton Sports Center

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule