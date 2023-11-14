How to Watch the Pennsylvania vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Palestra. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pennsylvania Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks' 66.5 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 59.3 the Quakers gave up.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) went 17-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.
- Last year, the 63.4 points per game the Quakers scored were just 2.9 more points than the Hawks gave up (60.5).
- Pennsylvania had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 60.5 points.
- The Quakers shot 22.4% from the field last season, 31.9 percentage points lower than the 54.3% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- The Hawks shot at a 43.1% rate from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Quakers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Marist
|W 74-51
|Palestra
|11/14/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Palestra
|11/19/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Chapman
|-
|Harold Hutton Sports Center
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Rider
|W 71-49
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Yale
|W 66-45
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|11/14/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.