Tuesday's game between the Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) and Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (2-0) matching up at Palestra has a projected final score of 77-44 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Pennsylvania, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Quakers head into this matchup after a 74-51 win over Marist on Saturday. The Hawks head into this game after a 66-45 win against Yale on Saturday. In the win, Stina Almqvist paced the Quakers with 24 points. Mackenzie Smith's team-high 25 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Pennsylvania vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 77, Saint Joseph's (PA) 44

Pennsylvania Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Quakers' +118 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Pennsylvania's offense was worse in Ivy League tilts last season, putting up 62.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.4 PPG.

The Quakers scored 69.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (57.9).

When playing at home, Pennsylvania surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (55.6) than on the road (62.8).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks' +185 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 66.5 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (78th in college basketball).

In conference action, Saint Joseph's (PA) scored more points (68.8 per game) than it did overall (66.5) in 2022-23.

The Hawks scored 66.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) allowed 56.8 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

