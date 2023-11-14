Tuesday's game at Dahlberg Arena has the Washington State Cougars (3-0) matching up with the Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-62 win, heavily favoring Washington State.

In their last game on Monday, the Grizzlies suffered an 83-70 loss to Gonzaga.

The Grizzlies are coming off of an 83-70 loss to Gonzaga in their last game on Monday. In their most recent game on Sunday, the Cougars earned a 64-47 win over Idaho State. Dani Bartsch recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Grizzlies. Bella Murekatete recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Cougars.

Montana vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 81, Montana 62

Top 25 Predictions

Montana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Grizzlies put up 70.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) last season while allowing 69.0 per outing (290th in college basketball). They had a +37 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

In conference matchups last year, Montana tallied more points per contest (72.6) than its season average (70.3).

The Grizzlies posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 70.2 points per contest.

Montana surrendered 66.1 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than it allowed in road games (71.6).

Washington State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars had a +195 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They put up 67.0 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball and allowed 61.3 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Washington State scored 63.0 points per game in Pac-12 play, and 67.0 overall.

The Cougars scored fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (67.8) last season.

In 2022-23, Washington State allowed 6.7 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than on the road (64.8).

