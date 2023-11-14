The Washington State Cougars (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Montana Grizzlies (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana vs. Washington State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars scored an average of 67.0 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.0 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.
  • When Washington State allowed fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 17-4.
  • Last year, the Grizzlies averaged 9.0 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars gave up (61.3).
  • When Montana scored more than 61.3 points last season, it went 14-9.
  • Last season, the Grizzlies had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 39.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
  • The Cougars' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies given up to their opponents (50.8%).

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Gonzaga L 83-70 Dahlberg Arena
11/14/2023 Washington State - Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/27/2023 Dickinson State - Dahlberg Arena

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Cal Poly W 78-61 Beasley Coliseum
11/9/2023 Gonzaga W 77-72 Beasley Coliseum
11/12/2023 Idaho State W 64-47 Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
11/19/2023 @ Prairie View A&M - William J. Nicks Building
11/23/2023 Maryland - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

