How to Watch the Montana vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Montana Grizzlies (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana vs. Washington State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored an average of 67.0 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.0 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.
- When Washington State allowed fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 17-4.
- Last year, the Grizzlies averaged 9.0 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars gave up (61.3).
- When Montana scored more than 61.3 points last season, it went 14-9.
- Last season, the Grizzlies had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 39.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
- The Cougars' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies given up to their opponents (50.8%).
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 83-70
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/14/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/27/2023
|Dickinson State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 78-61
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 77-72
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|W 64-47
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Prairie View A&M
|-
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/23/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
