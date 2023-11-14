The Washington State Cougars (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Montana Grizzlies (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana vs. Washington State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored an average of 67.0 points per game last year, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.0 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.

When Washington State allowed fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 17-4.

Last year, the Grizzlies averaged 9.0 more points per game (70.3) than the Cougars gave up (61.3).

When Montana scored more than 61.3 points last season, it went 14-9.

Last season, the Grizzlies had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 39.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.

The Cougars' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.9 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies given up to their opponents (50.8%).

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Gonzaga L 83-70 Dahlberg Arena 11/14/2023 Washington State - Dahlberg Arena 11/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena 11/27/2023 Dickinson State - Dahlberg Arena

Washington State Schedule