The Montana State Bobcats (0-2) square off against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. San Jose State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 57.8 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 64.4 the Bobcats gave up.
  • San Jose State had a 5-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (68.6) than the Spartans gave up (67.6).
  • Montana State went 14-2 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
  • Last season, the Bobcats had a 30.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
  • The Spartans shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 16.4 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Montana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 BYU L 68-60 Worthington Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arizona State L 75-62 Desert Financial Arena
11/14/2023 San Jose State - Worthington Arena
11/19/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/23/2023 New Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

San Jose State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Santa Clara L 55-47 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/9/2023 Bellarmine W 81-65 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/11/2023 Cal Poly W 61-56 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/14/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
11/19/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/24/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

