The Montana State Bobcats (0-2) square off against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana State vs. San Jose State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 57.8 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 64.4 the Bobcats gave up.

San Jose State had a 5-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (68.6) than the Spartans gave up (67.6).

Montana State went 14-2 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Last season, the Bobcats had a 30.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.

The Spartans shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 16.4 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 BYU L 68-60 Worthington Arena 11/10/2023 @ Arizona State L 75-62 Desert Financial Arena 11/14/2023 San Jose State - Worthington Arena 11/19/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center 11/23/2023 New Mexico - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

San Jose State Schedule