How to Watch the Montana State vs. San Jose State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Montana State Bobcats (0-2) square off against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Montana State vs. San Jose State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 57.8 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 64.4 the Bobcats gave up.
- San Jose State had a 5-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- Last year, the Bobcats put up just 1.0 more point per game (68.6) than the Spartans gave up (67.6).
- Montana State went 14-2 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 30.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.9% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
- The Spartans shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 16.4 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|BYU
|L 68-60
|Worthington Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 75-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/14/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/23/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
San Jose State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 55-47
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/9/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 81-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/11/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 61-56
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.