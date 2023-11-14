Tuesday's contest that pits the Montana State Bobcats (0-2) versus the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) at Worthington Arena has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Montana State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 14.

The Bobcats enter this contest following a 75-62 loss to Arizona State on Friday.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 75-62 loss to Arizona State in their most recent game on Friday. The Spartans' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 61-56 win against Cal Poly. In the Bobcats' loss, Katelynn Limardo led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding four rebounds and two assists). Amhyia Moreland scored 15 points in the Spartans' win, leading the team.

Montana State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Montana State vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 66, San Jose State 61

Montana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats put up 68.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) last season while giving up 64.4 per contest (183rd in college basketball). They had a +133 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Montana State tallied 69.2 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 0.6 more points per game than its overall average (68.6).

Offensively the Bobcats fared better in home games last season, putting up 71.7 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game on the road.

Montana State surrendered 61.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 in away games.

San Jose State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a -306 scoring differential last season, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They put up 57.8 points per game to rank 313th in college basketball and allowed 67.6 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

San Jose State scored more in conference action (60.6 points per game) than overall (57.8).

The Spartans scored 61.3 points per game at home last season, and 54.3 on the road.

At home, San Jose State gave up 68.5 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 67.7.

