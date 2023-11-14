The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats

Iowa and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.

The Hawkeyes were 13-15-0 against the spread last year.

Creighton put together a 15-16-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Iowa.

Iowa vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 156.5 68.4 143.1 145.0 Iowa 80.1 156.5 74.7 143.1 149.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed (68.4).

Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa vs. Creighton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0

Iowa vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Iowa 13-2 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 11-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.