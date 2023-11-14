Iowa vs. Creighton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
Iowa vs. Creighton Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawkeyes Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa and its opponent combined to hit the over 15 out of 28 times last season.
- The Hawkeyes were 13-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Creighton put together a 15-16-0 ATS record last season compared to the 13-15-0 mark from Iowa.
Iowa vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|76.4
|156.5
|68.4
|143.1
|145.0
|Iowa
|80.1
|156.5
|74.7
|143.1
|149.6
Additional Iowa Insights & Trends
- The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays allowed (68.4).
- Iowa went 12-7 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.
Iowa vs. Creighton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|15-16-0
|13-18-0
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
Iowa vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Creighton
|Iowa
|13-2
|Home Record
|14-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|5-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-3-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.8
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
