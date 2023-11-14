How to Watch Iowa vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Wisconsin vs Providence (6:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Michigan State vs Duke (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Western Michigan vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Marquette vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays had given up to their opponents (42.2%).
- Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
- The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
- Iowa went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
- At home, the Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
- At home, Iowa knocked down 10 3-pointers per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|W 110-68
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
