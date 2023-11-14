The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays had given up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.
  • The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.
  • Iowa went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

  • Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • At home, Iowa knocked down 10 3-pointers per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 North Dakota W 110-68 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena

