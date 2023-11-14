Tuesday's contest features the Duquesne Dukes (1-1) and the Howard Bison (1-2) matching up at Burr Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-49 win for heavily favored Duquesne according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 14.

The Bison enter this game after a 59-51 loss to New Hampshire on Sunday.

The Bison lost their most recent outing 59-51 against New Hampshire on Sunday. The Dukes are coming off of an 82-79 victory over Niagara in their most recent outing on Saturday. In the Bison's loss, Tyana Walker led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding three rebounds and four assists). Tess Myers' team-high 17 points paced the Dukes in the win.

Howard vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Howard vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 77, Howard 49

Top 25 Predictions

Howard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison were outscored by 1.7 points per game last season, with a -52 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.9 points per game (277th in college basketball), and gave up 61.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).

Howard's offense was less effective in MEAC matchups last season, putting up 57.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.9 PPG.

The Bison scored 62.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged on the road (58.0).

Howard surrendered 59.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (63.6).

Duquesne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game last season (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball while giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball) and had a +140 scoring differential overall.

Duquesne scored fewer points in conference play (67.0 per game) than overall (68.4).

In 2022-23, the Dukes scored 8.2 more points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (63.9).

At home, Duquesne gave up 61.6 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 66.9.

