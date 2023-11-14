Tuesday's game between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-0) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-0) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 65-59 based on our computer prediction, with Lehigh securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

The Fightin' Blue Hens enter this matchup on the heels of an 81-55 win over Longwood on Thursday.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Fightin' Blue Hens claimed an 81-55 win over Longwood. The Mountain Hawks are coming off of a 62-50 win against Stonehill in their last outing on Saturday. Chloe Wilson recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Lily Fandre's team-high 16 points paced the Mountain Hawks in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Delaware vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 65, Delaware 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fightin' Blue Hens outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 66.0 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 190th in college basketball) and had a +38 scoring differential.

In conference games last year, Delaware scored more points per contest (66.7) than its season average (66.0).

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 66.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they averaged in away games (65.6).

Delaware surrendered 64.6 points per game last season at home, which was 1.1 more points than it allowed in away games (63.5).

Lehigh Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountain Hawks' +153 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (212th in college basketball).

Lehigh averaged 0.3 fewer points in Patriot games (70.2) than overall (70.5).

At home, the Mountain Hawks put up 71.5 points per game last season, 1.8 more than they averaged on the road (69.7).

In 2022-23, Lehigh allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than away (69.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.