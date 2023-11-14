The BYU Cougars (2-0) battle the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

BYU vs. Utah Valley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines scored an average of 55.1 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 61.6 the Cougars gave up.

Utah Valley had a 5-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

Last year, the Cougars scored just 4.2 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Wolverines allowed (67.9).

When BYU totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 7-0.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ Montana State W 68-60 Worthington Arena 11/10/2023 Weber State W 77-49 Marriott Center 11/14/2023 Utah Valley - Marriott Center 11/18/2023 Wake Forest - George Q. Cannon Activities Center 11/21/2023 Saint Louis - George Q. Cannon Activities Center

Utah Valley Schedule