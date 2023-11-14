How to Watch the BYU vs. Utah Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (2-0) battle the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
BYU vs. Utah Valley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines scored an average of 55.1 points per game last year, 6.5 fewer points than the 61.6 the Cougars gave up.
- Utah Valley had a 5-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
- Last year, the Cougars scored just 4.2 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Wolverines allowed (67.9).
- When BYU totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 7-0.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 68-60
|Worthington Arena
|11/10/2023
|Weber State
|W 77-49
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Weber State
|W 56-55
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/21/2023
|Westminster (UT)
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.