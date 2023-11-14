Tuesday's contest between the BYU Cougars (2-0) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Marriott Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-50 and heavily favors BYU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Cougars took care of business in their last outing 77-49 against Weber State on Friday.

Their last time out, the Cougars won on Friday 77-49 over Weber State. The Wolverines took care of business in their most recent matchup 56-55 against Weber State on Monday. In the win, Lauren Gustin led the Cougars with 24 points. Ally Criddle scored 12 points in the Wolverines' victory, leading the team.

BYU vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

BYU vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 69, Utah Valley 50

BYU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars put up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) last season while giving up 61.6 per outing (100th in college basketball). They had a +70 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

With 66.0 points per game in Big 12 tilts, BYU scored 2.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.7 PPG).

The Cougars posted 63.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, BYU allowed 59.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 64.1.

Utah Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines averaged 55.1 points per game last season (341st in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per contest (272nd in college basketball). They had a -384 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Utah Valley scored more in conference action (57.6 points per game) than overall (55.1).

In 2022-23, the Wolverines averaged 8.6 more points per game at home (59.1) than away (50.5).

Utah Valley allowed fewer points at home (64.9 per game) than on the road (70.5) last season.

