The San Diego State Aztecs (0-2) face the UC Davis Aggies (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: Stadium

San Diego State vs. UC Davis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Aggies scored 6.2 more points per game last year (63.5) than the Aztecs allowed their opponents to score (57.3).

UC Davis went 14-2 last season when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

Last year, the Aztecs recorded just 4.4 more points per game (65.5) than the Aggies allowed (61.1).

San Diego State had a 16-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.1 points.

The Aztecs made 38.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.7 percentage points lower than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (49.0%).

The Aggies' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Aztecs given up to their opponents (45.3%).

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Portland L 72-58 Chiles Center 11/10/2023 Cal Baptist L 76-68 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/13/2023 UC Davis - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/18/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest 11/21/2023 Westcliff - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

