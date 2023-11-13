Monday's contest between the UC Davis Aggies (1-1) and the San Diego State Aztecs (0-2) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with UC Davis securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Aztecs lost their most recent matchup 76-68 against Cal Baptist on Friday. The Aggies lost their most recent outing 71-62 against Portland State on Thursday. Jada Lewis' team-high 20 points paced the Aztecs in the loss. Evanne Turner scored 14 points in the Aggies' loss, leading the team.

San Diego State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Diego State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 69, San Diego State 66

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aztecs outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season, with a +279 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) and gave up 57.3 per outing (26th in college basketball).

With 65.8 points per game in MWC action, San Diego State scored 0.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.5 PPG).

The Aztecs scored 66.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they fared better on offense, averaging 66.4 points per contest last year.

When playing at home, San Diego State gave up 11.9 fewer points per game (51.5) than away from home (63.4).

UC Davis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game last season with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (211th in college basketball) and allowed 61.1 per outing (84th in college basketball).

UC Davis averaged 1 more points in Big West action (64.5) than overall (63.5).

At home, the Aggies averaged 69.8 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 62.1.

UC Davis conceded 62.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.5 away.

