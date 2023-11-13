Monday's game that pits the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at DeGol Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Coppin State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Red Flash head into this matchup after a 78-62 loss to Canisius on Saturday.

The Red Flash fell in their last game 78-62 against Canisius on Saturday. The Eagles' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 68-55 loss to Campbell. In the losing effort, Kaitlyn Maxwell led the Red Flash with 13 points. Faith Blackstone's team-high 18 points paced the Eagles in the losing effort.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 68, Saint Francis (PA) 60

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Flash put up 52.0 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing last season (237th in college basketball). They had a -421 scoring differential and were outscored by 14.5 points per game.

Saint Francis (PA)'s offense was more effective in NEC games last season, tallying 55.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 52.0 PPG.

Offensively the Red Flash fared better in home games last year, posting 56.1 points per game, compared to 49.1 per game in away games.

Saint Francis (PA) gave up 63.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.6 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (68.4).

Coppin State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 4.7 points per game last season with a -140 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.2 points per game (339th in college basketball) and gave up 59.9 per contest (66th in college basketball).

Coppin State scored fewer points in conference action (51.9 per game) than overall (55.2).

At home, the Eagles averaged 52.8 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 56.8.

Coppin State conceded fewer points at home (54.8 per game) than away (62.7) last season.

