The California Golden Bears (2-0) hit the court against the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12

Cal vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs' 55.3 points per game last year were 14.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

Cal Poly went 10-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

Last year, the Golden Bears scored 6.1 more points per game (68.1) than the Mustangs gave up (62.0).

Cal went 13-7 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.

The Golden Bears shot 39.9% from the field last season, 14.6 percentage points lower than the 54.5% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

The Mustangs shot at a 24.5% rate from the field last season, 22.9 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 89-56 Haas Pavilion 11/8/2023 Santa Clara W 71-56 Haas Pavilion 11/13/2023 Cal Poly - Haas Pavilion 11/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M - Al Lawson Center

Cal Poly Schedule