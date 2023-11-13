Monday's contest between the California Golden Bears (2-0) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) at Haas Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-50 and heavily favors Cal to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 13.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Golden Bears secured a 71-56 victory over Santa Clara.

Last time out, the Golden Bears won on Wednesday 71-56 over Santa Clara. The Mustangs fell in their most recent game 61-56 against San Jose State on Saturday. McKayla Williams scored a team-best 16 points for the Golden Bears in the victory. Mary Carter scored a team-high 11 points for the Mustangs in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 81, Cal Poly 50

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Bears were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball), and gave up 69.6 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

Offensively, Cal tallied 64.2 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (68.1 points per game) was 3.9 PPG higher.

The Golden Bears scored 71.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, they averaged 64.3 points per contest.

In home games, Cal ceded 9.2 fewer points per game (66.4) than in away games (75.6).

Cal Poly Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs averaged 55.3 points per game last season (336th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per contest (109th in college basketball). They had a -188 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.7 points per game.

In conference action, Cal Poly averaged fewer points (54.6 per game) than it did overall (55.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mustangs averaged 55.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 54.5.

At home, Cal Poly allowed 59.5 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 64.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.