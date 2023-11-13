The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Insights

The Bills score 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.3 per outing the Broncos surrender.

Denver racks up 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than Buffalo gives up (17.8).

The Bills rack up 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2), than the Broncos give up per matchup (405.9).

Denver averages 302.1 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 334 Buffalo allows.

This season, the Bills run for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per outing (154.1).

Denver rushes for 116.8 yards per game, 2.4 more yards than the 114.4 Buffalo allows.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (12).

Denver has turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than Buffalo has forced turnovers (14).

Bills Home Performance

At home, the Bills score 28.8 points per game and give up 16.4. That's more than they score overall (26.7), but less than they allow (17.8).

The Bills' average yards gained (395.2) and allowed (345.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 370.2 and 334, respectively.

Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game in home games (21.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 224.6 at home (five more than overall).

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (111.8) and allowed (120.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 108.1 and 114.4, respectively.

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos score 19.7 points per game in away games (1.8 less than their overall average), and give up 39 away from home (10.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Broncos rack up 290.3 yards per game and concede 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).

Denver's average passing yards gained (196.7) and allowed (323) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 185.4 and 251.8, respectively.

On the road, the Broncos accumulate 93.7 rushing yards per game and concede 205.7. That's less than they gain overall (116.8), and more than they allow (154.1).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage away from home (39.4%) is lower than their overall average (40.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage on the road (44.1%) is higher than overall (38.5%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

