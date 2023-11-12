Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Dallas Stars (9-3-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog five times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- Minnesota has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 10 of 14 games this season.
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|39 (23rd)
|Goals
|46 (13th)
|32 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (31st)
|4 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (17th)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (27th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-5-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota has hit the over six times.
- The Wild have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.3.
- The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Wild have allowed 55 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st.
- Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -9.
