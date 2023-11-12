The Dallas Stars (9-3-1) host the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-115) Wild (-105) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog five times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Minnesota has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 51.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 10 of 14 games this season.

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 39 (23rd) Goals 46 (13th) 32 (4th) Goals Allowed 55 (31st) 4 (29th) Power Play Goals 9 (17th) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 3-5-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Minnesota has hit the over six times.

The Wild have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.3.

The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Wild have allowed 55 total goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -9.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.