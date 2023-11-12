Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild (who lost their previous game) on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 55 goals allowed (3.9 per game) is 31st in the league.

With 46 goals (3.3 per game), the Wild have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 14 3 12 15 6 5 37.5% Joel Eriksson Ek 14 8 6 14 2 5 51.6% Kirill Kaprizov 14 5 9 14 12 5 0% Ryan Hartman 14 7 4 11 12 11 45.8% Patrick Maroon 14 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 32 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 39 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players