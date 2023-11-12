Going into a game against the Dallas Stars (9-3-1), the Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 46 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks 26th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars have 39 goals this season (three per game), 23rd in the league.

Dallas' total of 32 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +7, they are seventh-best in the league.

Wild vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-110) Stars (-110) 6

