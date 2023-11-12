The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings rack up 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints give up (19).

The Vikings average 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints give up per contest (304.3).

This year Minnesota runs for 31 fewer yards per game (81.3) than New Orleans allows (112.3).

The Vikings have 17 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 18 takeaways.

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings score 20.8 points per game at home (2.1 fewer than overall), and concede 23 at home (1.9 more than overall).

At home, the Vikings pick up more yards (406.3 per game) than overall (354.8). But they also allow more (343.8 per game) than overall (328).

Minnesota picks up 327.5 passing yards per game at home (54.1 more than overall), and gives up 285 at home (59.6 more than overall).

At home, the Vikings accumulate fewer rushing yards (78.8 per game) than they do overall (81.3). But they also concede fewer rushing yards at home (58.8) than overall (102.6).

At home the Vikings convert more third downs (43.6%) than overall (41.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (45.2%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX

