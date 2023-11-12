How to Watch Vikings vs. Saints on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings rack up 3.9 more points per game (22.9) than the Saints give up (19).
- The Vikings average 50.5 more yards per game (354.8) than the Saints give up per contest (304.3).
- This year Minnesota runs for 31 fewer yards per game (81.3) than New Orleans allows (112.3).
- The Vikings have 17 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 18 takeaways.
Vikings Home Performance
- The Vikings score 20.8 points per game at home (2.1 fewer than overall), and concede 23 at home (1.9 more than overall).
- At home, the Vikings pick up more yards (406.3 per game) than overall (354.8). But they also allow more (343.8 per game) than overall (328).
- Minnesota picks up 327.5 passing yards per game at home (54.1 more than overall), and gives up 285 at home (59.6 more than overall).
- At home, the Vikings accumulate fewer rushing yards (78.8 per game) than they do overall (81.3). But they also concede fewer rushing yards at home (58.8) than overall (102.6).
- At home the Vikings convert more third downs (43.6%) than overall (41.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (45.2%).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
