Vikings vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 10
Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
The Vikings are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 31-28.
The Saints faced the Chicago Bears in their last game, winning 24-17.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Harrison Smith
|S
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Dean Lowry
|DL
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Chris Reed
|OL
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ty Summers
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quadricep
|Out
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: FOX
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings rank eighth with 354.8 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 15th with 328 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.
- From an offensive perspective, the Vikings are putting up 22.9 points per contest (13th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL defensively (21.1 points allowed per game).
- The Vikings' pass offense has been dominant, accumulating 273.4 passing yards per game (second-best) this season. On defense, they rank 18th by surrendering 225.4 passing yards per game.
- Minnesota's rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 81.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 12th with 102.6 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Vikings have struggled in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -5 is fifth-worst in the NFL.
Vikings vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Saints (-145), Vikings (+120)
- Total: 41 points
