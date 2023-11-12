Entering this week's action, the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Vikings are coming off of a victory over the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 31-28.

The Saints faced the Chicago Bears in their last game, winning 24-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable K.J. Osborn WR Concussion Questionable Johnny Mundt TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Harrison Smith S NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Questionable T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs Questionable Dean Lowry DL Groin Doubtful Chris Reed OL Foot Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Prentice FB Knee Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Ty Summers LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Saints or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings rank eighth with 354.8 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 15th with 328 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

From an offensive perspective, the Vikings are putting up 22.9 points per contest (13th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL defensively (21.1 points allowed per game).

The Vikings' pass offense has been dominant, accumulating 273.4 passing yards per game (second-best) this season. On defense, they rank 18th by surrendering 225.4 passing yards per game.

Minnesota's rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 81.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 12th with 102.6 rushing yards allowed per contest.

The Vikings have struggled in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -5 is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-2.5)

Saints (-2.5) Moneyline: Saints (-145), Vikings (+120)

Saints (-145), Vikings (+120) Total: 41 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.