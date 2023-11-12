T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Trying to wager on player props in this outing between the Saints and the Vikings? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +600

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joshua Dobbs 203.5 (-110) - - Brandon Powell - - 21.5 (-110) Josh Oliver - - 5.5 (-110) T.J. Hockenson - - 50.5 (-110) Alexander Mattison - 47.5 (-110) 12.5 (-114) Jordan Addison - - 50.5 (-110)

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 239.5 (-110) - - Taysom Hill - 21.5 (-110) - Juwan Johnson - - 22.5 (-110) Alvin Kamara - 49.5 (-110) 32.5 (-110) Chris Olave - - 62.5 (-110) Rashid Shaheed - - 34.5 (-110) Michael Thomas - - 41.5 (-114) Jamaal Williams - 18.5 (-110) 5.5 (-108)

