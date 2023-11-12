The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Saints' upcoming game versus the Vikings, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Vikings vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Saints have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, been outscored one time, and tied one time in nine games this season.

In nine games this season, the Saints have won the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

In nine games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times and tied three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' nine games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

In nine games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have had the lead five times, have trailed two times, and have been tied two times at the completion of the first half this season.

The Saints have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

Through nine games this season, the Vikings have won the second half two times, lost four times, and tied three times.

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in the second half.

