The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on November 12, 2023 at Chase Center.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Warriors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Timberwolves' 112.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 115.6.

At home, the Timberwolves conceded 115 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.6).

The Timberwolves made more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries