How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on November 12, 2023 at Chase Center.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Minnesota is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Warriors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
- The Timberwolves' 112.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 115.6.
- At home, the Timberwolves conceded 115 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (116.6).
- The Timberwolves made more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than away (12) last season. But they had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Illness
|Naz Reid
|Questionable
|Neck
