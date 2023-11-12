Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 222.5 points.
- Minnesota has had an average of 214.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.
- Minnesota has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season but won all of those games.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|5
|50%
|114.4
|226.8
|110.9
|213.2
|226.8
|Timberwolves
|4
|50%
|112.4
|226.8
|102.3
|213.2
|221.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|5-3
|2-1
|4-4
|Warriors
|5-5
|2-4
|4-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Warriors
|112.4
|114.4
|17
|12
|3-2
|5-4
|4-1
|5-4
|102.3
|110.9
|1
|10
|5-2
|4-2
|6-1
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.