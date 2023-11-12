Wild vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 12
The Dallas Stars (9-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) face off at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Stars knocked off the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 contests, the Wild are 3-5-2 while totaling 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have allowed 38 goals.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Wild Player Props
|Stars vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Wild
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a record of 5-7-2 this season and are 1-2-3 in overtime games.
- This season the Wild registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals nine times, earning nine points from those matchups (4-4-1).
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in four games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-3-1 (nine points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Wild finished 1-4-1 in those contests (three points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.29
|14th
|5th
|2.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.93
|31st
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|31.4
|14th
|27th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|32
|22nd
|29th
|10.81%
|Power Play %
|17.31%
|19th
|1st
|93.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.18%
|31st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.