Sunday's contest between the Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) and Seton Hall Pirates (1-1) squaring off at Walsh Gymnasium has a projected final score of 61-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bryant, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Pirates lost their most recent matchup 71-61 against Columbia on Friday. The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 70-52 victory against Dartmouth. In the Pirates' loss, Azana Baines led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding eight rebounds and two assists). Mia Mancini scored 20 points in the Bulldogs' win, leading the team.

Seton Hall vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Seton Hall vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 61, Seton Hall 60

Top 25 Predictions

Seton Hall Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates had a +72 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They put up 71.2 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and gave up 69.1 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Seton Hall put up 70.5 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.7 fewer points per game than its season average (71.2).

At home, the Pirates scored 1.0 more points per game last year (70.6) than they did on the road (69.6).

In 2022-23, Seton Hall surrendered 65.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 73.4.

Bryant Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.0 points per game last season (scoring 61.6 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball while allowing 63.6 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball) and had a -61 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Bryant put up 56.6 points per game in America East action, and 61.6 overall.

The Bulldogs scored 70.0 points per game at home last season, and 54.3 away.

At home, Bryant allowed 60.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than it allowed away (67.8).

