When Samori Toure hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has put up 62 yards (on five catches). He's been targeted 11 times, resulting in 12.4 yards per game.

Having played five games this year, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

