Sunday's game features the UCSD Tritons (1-1) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (0-1) facing off at University Credit Union Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 56-54 victory for UCSD according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last time out, the Gaels lost 55-52 to Grand Canyon on Monday.

The Gaels lost their last matchup 55-52 against Grand Canyon on Monday. The Tritons' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in an 88-32 win over Life Pacific. In the Gaels' loss, Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding five rebounds and two assists). Izzy Forsyth scored 17 points in the Tritons' win, leading the team.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 56, Saint Mary's (CA) 54

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels had a -133 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.3 points per game. They put up 63.5 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and gave up 67.8 per outing to rank 270th in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) posted 63.5 points per game in conference games last year, which was the same as its overall average.

The Gaels averaged 62.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they played better on offense, averaging 63.2 points per contest last year.

Defensively Saint Mary's (CA) played better at home last year, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.

UCSD Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tritons were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season with a -124 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.3 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and allowed 63.4 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

In conference play, UCSD scored fewer points (58.2 per game) than it did overall (59.3) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Tritons averaged 4.5 more points per game at home (62.2) than away (57.7).

In 2022-23, UCSD allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (62.8) than on the road (64.5).

