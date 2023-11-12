Sunday's contest at The Nest has the CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) going head to head against the Sacramento State Hornets (0-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 12. Our computer prediction projects a 64-58 victory for CSU Fullerton.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Hornets suffered a 69-53 loss to Nevada.

The Hornets are coming off of a 69-53 loss to Nevada in their last game on Thursday. The Titans head into this matchup following a 73-57 loss to Pacific on Friday. Summah Hanson totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for the Hornets. Ashlee Lewis' team-high 17 points paced the Titans in the losing effort.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Fullerton 64, Sacramento State 58

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game last season (posting 68.5 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and conceding 59.9 per contest, 66th in college basketball) and had a +285 scoring differential.

Sacramento State's offense was more productive in Big Sky games last year, scoring 71.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.5 PPG.

At home, the Hornets averaged 5.7 more points per game last year (71.7) than they did away from home (66.0).

Sacramento State allowed 59.7 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (62.8).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans had a -56 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They put up 61.3 points per game to rank 253rd in college basketball and allowed 63.1 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

CSU Fullerton averaged 1.8 fewer points in Big West games (59.5) than overall (61.3).

The Titans scored 61.1 points per game at home last season, and 60.5 away.

CSU Fullerton conceded fewer points at home (60.2 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.

