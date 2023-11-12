Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Gobert posted 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 117-110 win against the Spurs.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-123)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.1 points per contest last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.7.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 10 18 2 0 1 0 11/27/2022 30 9 10 0 0 1 0

