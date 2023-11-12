Brentford FC versus Liverpool FC is one of many compelling options on today's Premier League slate.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of today's Premier League action.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool FC vs Brentford FC

Brentford FC journeys to match up with Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-270)

Liverpool FC (-270) Underdog: Brentford FC (+700)

Brentford FC (+700) Draw: (+450)

Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham

Fulham is on the road to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Aston Villa (-160)

Aston Villa (-160) Underdog: Fulham (+425)

Fulham (+425) Draw: (+320)

Watch West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: West Ham United (-125)

West Ham United (-125) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)

Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw: (+280)

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United journeys to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-400)

Brighton & Hove Albion (-400) Underdog: Sheffield United (+1000)

Sheffield United (+1000) Draw: (+550)

Watch Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

Manchester City makes the trip to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Manchester City (-130)

Manchester City (-130) Underdog: Chelsea FC (+360)

Chelsea FC (+360) Draw: (+285)

