The Green Bay Packers (3-5) hit the road to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Packers Insights

The Packers rack up 20.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 the Steelers surrender.

The Packers collect 77.3 fewer yards per game (300.0) than the Steelers give up per contest (377.3).

This season Green Bay rushes for 32.7 fewer yards per game (100.4) than Pittsburgh allows (133.1).

This year the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (16).

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers put up 23.0 points per game and concede 20.3. That is more than they score (20.0) and allow (19.9) overall.

The Packers accumulate 292.3 yards per game on the road (7.7 less than their overall average), and give up 343.8 away from home (23.7 more than overall).

Green Bay accumulates 186.5 passing yards per game on the road (13.1 less than its overall average), and gives up 200.3 on the road (4.2 more than overall).

The Packers accumulate 105.8 rushing yards per game in away games (5.4 more than their overall average), and give up 143.5 in away games (19.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers convert 43.1% of third downs and allow 35.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (41.7%), and less than they allow (38.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota L 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.