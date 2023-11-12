The Green Bay Packers' (3-5) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). It begins at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 20-3.

In their most recent outing, the Steelers won 20-16 over the Tennessee Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Christian Watson WR Back Full Participation In Practice Yosuah Nijman OT Back Questionable Jon Runyan OG Neck Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Doubtful Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Kenny Clark DL Shoulder Questionable Josh Myers OL Knee Questionable Quay Walker LB Groin Doubtful

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out Elandon Roberts LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Herbig LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Steelers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

With 300 total yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 24th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, allowing 320.1 total yards per contest.

The Packers are accumulating 20 points per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 19.9 points per contest (10th-ranked) on defense.

With 199.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 196.1 passing yards per contest.

Green Bay ranks 22nd in the NFL with 100.4 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 124 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Packers have compiled eight forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 18th in the NFL.

Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)

Steelers (-3) Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)

Steelers (-175), Packers (+145) Total: 39 points

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.