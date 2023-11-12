Packers vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 10
The Green Bay Packers' (3-5) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). It begins at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 20-3.
In their most recent outing, the Steelers won 20-16 over the Tennessee Titans.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Groin
|Doubtful
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click here for Texans vs Bengals
- Click here for Falcons vs Cardinals
- Click here for Commanders vs Seahawks
- Click here for Titans vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Browns vs Ravens
Packers vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Steelers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Packers Season Insights
- With 300 total yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 24th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, allowing 320.1 total yards per contest.
- The Packers are accumulating 20 points per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 19.9 points per contest (10th-ranked) on defense.
- With 199.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 22nd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 196.1 passing yards per contest.
- Green Bay ranks 22nd in the NFL with 100.4 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 23rd with 124 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Packers have compiled eight forced turnovers (28th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 18th in the NFL.
Packers vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.