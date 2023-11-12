The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) face the Green Bay Packers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 38.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Steelers squaring off against the Packers, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Packers vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been winning two times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

The Steelers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Packers have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter six times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

In eight games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in five games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this season, the Packers have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in five games (1-4).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Steelers have had the lead one time and have been losing seven times.

2nd Half

Through eight games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (2-3 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

In eight games this season, the Steelers have lost the second half five times (2-3 in those games) and have won the second half three times (3-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

