Sunday's game between the Pacific Tigers (1-0) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1) at Alex G. Spanos Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-63 and heavily favors Pacific to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Friday 73-57 against CSU Fullerton. The Roadrunners' last contest on Monday ended in an 89-56 loss to Cal. In the Tigers' win, Liz Smith led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding four rebounds and seven assists). Jordan Olivares scored 10 points in the Roadrunners' loss, leading the team.

Pacific vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Pacific vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 75, CSU Bakersfield 63

Top 25 Predictions

Pacific Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 69.1 points per game last season (98th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (288th in college basketball). They had a +11 scoring differential.

With 68.9 points per game in WCC action, Pacific tallied 0.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.1 PPG).

The Tigers posted 71.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.8 more points than they averaged on the road (65.0).

At home, Pacific gave up 1.4 fewer points per game (68.0) than on the road (69.4).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners averaged 51.8 points per game last season (354th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per contest (96th in college basketball). They had a -299 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 9.6 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield scored fewer points in conference play (50.8 per game) than overall (51.8).

At home, the Roadrunners scored 52.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 49.6.

CSU Bakersfield conceded fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than away (65.0) last season.

