Sunday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-1) going head to head at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 89-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oklahoma, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Their last time out, the Sooners won on Thursday 80-70 over Ole Miss.

The Sooners are coming off of an 80-70 win against Ole Miss in their last game on Thursday. The Golden Eagles' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 100-47 win over Friends. Skylar Vann put up 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Sooners. Taleyah Jones scored 22 points in the Golden Eagles' victory, leading the team.

Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 89, Oral Roberts 55

Oklahoma Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sooners outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game last season (posting 84.2 points per game, second in college basketball, and giving up 75.4 per contest, 352nd in college basketball) and had a +288 scoring differential.

Oklahoma tallied 83.4 points per game last year in conference action, which was 0.8 fewer points per game than its season average (84.2).

The Sooners scored 84.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 83.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Oklahoma allowed 71.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 79.9.

Oral Roberts Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season (16th in college basketball) while giving up 82.4 per contest (360th in college basketball). They had a -133 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.3 points per game.

In 2022-23, Oral Roberts scored 78.7 points per game in Summit play, and 78.1 overall.

The Golden Eagles averaged 78.0 points per game at home last season, and 78.4 on the road.

Oral Roberts conceded fewer points at home (74.0 per game) than on the road (89.7) last season.

